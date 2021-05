ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) -- A pair of search warrants ended in the arrest of six St. Martinville residents Tuesday, May 11 on drugs and weapons charges.

The first warrant was served in the 1000 block of Sugarcreek Rd., according to Sheriff Becket Breaux. Deputies located a baby bottle containing a Promethazine and Codeine mixture; suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two 9mm handguns.