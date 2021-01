BATON ROUGE, LA – DECEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Republican candidate John Kennedy delivers a victory speech during an election party on December 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kennedy’s victory further strengthens the Republican’s majority hold over the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

(KLFY) Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement as rioters storm the Capitol in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

It reads in part: “I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process and will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos and destruction with strength and wisdom.“

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La) tweeted a video following Wednesday’s chaos at the nation’s Capitol.

“This is wrong. It is absolutely wrong. It is un-American,” Cassidy said. “Period.”