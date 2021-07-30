Senator explains how bipartisan infrastructure plan benefits Louisiana

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Debate has officially begun in the Senate on the bipartisan trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy has been a leader of the group and is pushing to bring needed improvements to the state’s aging infrastructure.

After weeks of negotiations, the Senate is now considering the $550 billion in new spending for infrastructure. For Louisiana, it would bring $6 billion to address the over 1,600 bridges and 3,400 miles of roads. There is also money set for coastal restoration and improvement in drinking water.

The plan will be paid for with the reallocation of COVID relief aid, unemployment insurance and projected economic growth.

“Some of the pay-fors the [Congressional Budget Office] is going to say yep you paid for. Another half of it is going to be things that CBO doesn’t give us credit for but common sense tells you it is a pay-for,” Sen. Cassidy said.

This package is greatly scaled back from President Joe Biden’s original $3.5 trillion spending plan. Sen. Cassidy cited a study by the University of Pennsylvania stating their package won’t add to inflation. Most of the funding will be doled out over several years.

“…Because this is a multi-decade process they predict that this actually ultimately decreases the deficit and increases our economic growth and that makes sense to me too,” Sen. Cassidy said.

He is confident with the places the team has chosen for the payments to come from it is more than paid for. The bipartisan team already is seeing further support on both sides of the aisle.

“I would say it is a group of folks who have learned to trust each other, who are going to work hard, fight for their own perspective but ultimately seek to have that common ground in which all benefit,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Amendments could be still added and the team is open to it if it betters the 700 page bill. In a press release, Sen. Cassidy laid out how Louisiana will benefit from the different allocations of funding under the bill: