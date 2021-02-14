Senator Bill Cassidy facing backlash after vote to convict former President Trump of inciting an insurrection

With his second impeachment acquittal behind him — former President Trump remains eligible to run for the White House again in 2024.

On Sunday, lawmakers reflected on the senate trial’s outcome and are looking ahead to their next challenge, COVID relief.

Skyler Henry reports from Washington.

The day after President Trump was acquitted, house impeachment manager Jamie Raskin says democrats faced an uphill battle trying to convince senate republicans.

”There’s no reasoning with people who basically are, you know, acting like members of a religious cult and when they leave office should be selling flowers at Dulles airport.”

The 57 to 43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict the former president.

The seven republicans who joined democrats to vote “guilty” are now facing a backlash.

Saturday night, the Louisiana Republican party executive committee voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy.

He’s defending his decision.

”I’m attempting to hold President Trump accountable, and that is the trust I have from the people that elected me, and I am very confident that as time passes, people will move to that position.”

Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski issued a statement saying:

“If months of lies, organizing a rally of supporters in an effort to thwart the work of Congress, encouraging a crowd to march on the capitol, and then taking no meaningful action to stop the violence once it began is not worthy of impeachment, conviction, and disqualification from holding office in the United States, I cannot imagine what is.”

With the trial over, Congress plans to tackle COVID relief when it returns from recess.

Without a deal, millions of struggling Americans are set to soon lose emergency unemployment benefits next month.

House democrats are working to push through President Biden’s nearly two trillion dollar plan.

While some republican lawmakers are calling for the price tag to be cut by about two-thirds.