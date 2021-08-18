Senator Bill Cassidy explains how Louisiana will benefit from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After months of negotiation the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will invest $1 trillion into states for infrastructure improvements. News Ten spoke with Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the bipartisan group who worked on the bill.

Cassidy says, “This bill means we get to catch up on, not all, but substantial amounts of our pent-up demand for what we need for infrastructure. $5.8 to $5.9 billion, $1.2 billion more than we ordinarily receive for roads and bridges and highways.”

Here’s a breakdown of what some of the money will go toward, according to Cassidy:

$65 million for broadband improvement

$9.5 million for ports and waterways

$4.5 billion for coastal restoration projects

The City of Lake Charles is still recovering from several major disasters that happened just last year. When News 10 asked the senator if the city could see any of this money for rebuilding, he said there is recovery money specifically for the Calcasieu ship channel to repair damage related to Hurricane Laura.

He added that part of recovery is creating jobs, and he said there will be better-paying jobs created for those who are unemployed.

