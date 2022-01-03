Sen. Kennedy: Louisiana to receive $219M from National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — In 2022, Louisiana will be receiving $219 million from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to fund military construction projects, according to Senator John Kennedy.

“The NDAA will help pave the way for substantial military investments in our state, in addition to making America more secure, giving troops a deserved pay raise and modernizing our national defense,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says Louisiana military projects include: