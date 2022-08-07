WASHINGTON (KLFY) – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has introduced amendments to reduce the cost of insulin and bring energy jobs back to Louisiana.

The amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is aimed to repurpose funding from the Affordable Care Act to ensure the Federally Qualified Health Centers can provide discounted insulin and epinephrine for low and middle-income Americans.

“Louisianians and all Americans who suffer from diabetes know that the rising cost of insulin can be a matter of life or death. My amendment cuts prices by redirecting misused Obamacare funds to community health centers to help them pay for the lifesaving drug for middle and low-income individuals.” Sen. John Kennedy

The text of the amendment can be found here.

The other amendment to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is aimed to unleash U.S. energy production by mandating oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

It requires the Department of the Interior to authorize two leases per year for five years in the Gulf of Mexico to oil producers and the department to authorize one lease in the Cook Inlet.

“On day one, President Biden launched a full-blown war on America’s oil and gas jobs, and we see the results. Louisianians’ cost of living has skyrocketed and the price of almost every product in this country has gone up, thanks to his attacks. My amendment is the first step to restoring the thousands of energy jobs killed by this administration, and returning Louisiana and America to the days when families did not have to choose between putting food on their tables or gas in their cars.” Sen. John Kennedy

The text of the amendment can be found here.