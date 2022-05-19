WASHINGTON (KLFY) – U.S. Sen. John Kennedy released a statement explaining his decision to vote in favor of a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, which passed the Senate earlier today.

Every Democrat and all but 11 Republicans — many of them supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda — backed the measure. The vote passed the Senate 86-11, three weeks after President Joe Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version. The bill is now headed to Pres. Joe Biden’s desk.

Kennedy said he supported the aid bill, which he said also backfills U.S. arsenals, supports U.S. industry and increases oversight of U.S. resources invested in “defeating Russian aggression.”