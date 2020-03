Sen. Kennedy announces $8.9 million in funding for medical services, research

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Senate has announced it will go back into session on Tuesday to handle pressing business despite the governor's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis.

Senate Communication Director Morgan Robertson said the Senate needs to return to session to satisfy the late bill deadline on Tuesday. Bills facing this deadline need to be read into the official record, which requires the Senate to return to session under constitutional rules. The Senate is expected to go back into recess after Tuesday's business, though it is not known for how long. Robertson said senators would have to decide for themselves how long the recess will be.