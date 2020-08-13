Sen. Kennedy announces $35 million in federal funds for Louisiana transportation projects

MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced on Wednesday that Louisiana is receiving Department of Transportation (DOT) federal grants totaling $34,741,958.

Kennedy says it will “fund airport improvements and pipeline projects” around the state.

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is getting some of the funds and they will go to improving runaway safety.

“Louisiana’s airports and natural gas pipelines help keep our state’s economy moving, and these grants will fund vital projects to promote safe transportation and infrastructure,” said Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Grants that Louisiana is set to receive for airport improvements include:

$10,526,064 to extend taxiways at Lafayette Regional Airport.

to extend taxiways at Lafayette Regional Airport. $15,000,000 to improve runway safety at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

to improve runway safety at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. $7,000,000 to extend taxiways at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The grants Louisiana will receive for pipeline projects include: