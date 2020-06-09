WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) announced a $9.8 million FEMA grant to support tornado-related repairs.
The grant, total of $9,847,869, will be used for repairs to J.C. Love Field at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
“Severe tornadoes ripped through several facilities on Louisiana Tech’s campus last year, and this FEMA grant will help make necessary repairs on behalf of students,” said Kennedy.
On June 3, 2019, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration as a result of severe
tornado damage in northern Louisiana. This funding is provided under the authority of the Robert T.
Stafford Act.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Cristobal weakens to tropical depression, rains persist
- Saints receiver Michael Thomas helping to erase $2.3M in medical debt for Louisianans
- ‘I can’t breathe’: Deadly arrest in Texas that was caught on bodycam now under investigation
- Sen. John Kennedy announces $9.8 million FEMA grant for LA Tech
- Public’s help needed in locating juvenile runaway from Church Point