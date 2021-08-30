Sen. Cassidy “will commit to do whatever possible to bring the resources necessary for families, communities to recover”

(KLFY) — Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Congressman Garret Graves joined the Coast Guard on a flyover of southeast Louisiana to survey damage from Hurricane Ida.

The storm made landfall at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 as a top-level Category 4 hurricane, with winds as high as 150 mph, making it the fifth most powerful storm to ever hit the United States.

“South Louisiana has been hit and hit hard,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Anybody that saw what we saw would be personally moved by it. There are homes you look down on and the homes are destroyed. You realize for that family, their life has to start over. I will commit, and I’m sure our federal partners will as well, to do whatever possible to bring the resources necessary so that family, that community can restart.”