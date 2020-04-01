Sen. Cassidy: Trump grants full funding for La. National Guard to combat coronavirus

Staff Sgt. Eric Loewen, a Louisiana National Guardsman with the 62nd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, describes the COVID-19 mobile testing process to Susan Tortorich, a Jefferson Parish nurse practitioner, at the Alario Center in Westwego, Louisiana, March 21, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)

WASHINGTON (KLFY)– U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) has announced that the federal government is completely funding the Louisiana National Guard’s efforts to combat coronavirus.

About 1,200 guardsmen are assisting with disaster response across Louisiana. They address different needs such as food preparation, assisting with testing, distributing supplies and preparing emergency shelters.

Cassidy wrote to President Donald Trump last week requesting the cost-share adjustment along with other members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation.

“The National Guard plays a critical role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana. This decision allows the Guard to better assist the state wherever there is a need. I thank President Trump for these resources, and I thank our men and women in uniform who have answered the call to serve,” said Dr. Cassidy.