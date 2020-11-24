Sen. Cassidy: “The transition should begin for the sake of the country”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The General Services Administration is recognizing president-elect Biden.
This comes after Michigan officially certified election results and sealed Biden’s victory.
After Michigan’s results were made official, Senator Cassidy released this statement on Twitter:
With Michigan’s certifying it’s results, Joe Biden has over 270 electoral college votes. President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. I voted for President Trump but Joe Biden won. (1/2)— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) November 23, 2020
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy also tweeted out what he believes should be done:
The transition should begin for the sake of the country. (2/2)— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) November 23, 2020
President-elect Biden is expected to formally introduce part of his national security team on Tuesday.
