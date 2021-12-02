Sen. Cassidy: Louisiana to receive $101M for water infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana will be receiving $101,243 from the Environmental Protection Agency for drinking water infrastructure improvements, according to Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Across the state, local officials prioritize investment in clean water. Often times their tax base cannot support the repairs that need to be done,” said Sen. Cassidy. “These taxpayer dollars coming from the federal government can make these repairs, can help these towns, can provide clean water.”

According to Sen. Cassidy, funding will go towards improving drinking water infrastructure, including replacing lead pipes, removing contaminants, and ensuring rural and underserved communities have clean drinking water.

Sen. Cassidy said the state can expect to receive additional funding for water infrastructure over the next four years due to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.