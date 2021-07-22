Sen. Cassidy demands answers after migrant drop-offs throughout Louisiana, including Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – A plea for order as immigrants are being dropped off across Louisiana, including Baton Rouge.

City leaders tell BRProud they were not given any warning last week about 60 asylum seekers being dropped off at the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard.

“There were volunteers from church groups who were there with food. Initially, it was chaotic. We got through it. Nobody was left behind,” said Margie Perez.

She helped those immigrants with transportation, clothes or a place to stay.

“They’re humans and we should be treating fellow humans no matter what status they are,” said Perez. “We should be treating them humanely.”

Senator Bill Cassidy addressed the drop-offs on the senate floor Wednesday.

He said, “The current situation is unfair to everyone.”

As to why this is happening, Senator Cassidy is demanding answers and accountability.

“The situation in Shreveport, Monroe and Baton Rouge shows the failed policies. I don’t think they are the only communities dealing with this. We will continue to deal with it even more so until we have a controlled border,” said Cassidy.

Perez said, “Republicans and Democrats need to come together. There’s so much divisiveness in Washington. They are blaming each other. This has been going on for so long. At this point, I just don’t see a solution.”

We reached out for comment from ICE officials. We have not gotten a response.