DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A Denham Springs Police Department officer and a suspect were both shot on Thursday, May 11 in Denham Springs. Both are in critical condition.

A heavy law enforcement presence is in front of the Petco store in front of a shopping center along South Range Avenue near I-12. Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including Louisiana State Police, Denham Springs PD and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said his officers were dispatched to a disturbance in an area around the stores during a 6 p.m. news briefing. He said a suspect started firing on the officers with a gun and the police returned fire.

“One of my officers is in critical condition at the hospital, ” he said.

From there, Walker said, the suspect fled the scene. The sheriff’s office intercepted the vehicle at another point.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the suspect was shot and is also in critical condition and is being treated at a hospital.

“I know there’s a lot of questions. Everybody’s got questions about this. We have our own questions. We ask y’all to be patient as you can with us while we work through this scene. We’ll get you the answers as quick as we can, and we’re working as diligently as we can to work through this,” Ard said.

Walker and Ard asked for the community’s prayers for everyone involved.