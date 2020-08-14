Security measures increased after shooting on Grambling State University’s campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New security measures are being put in place on Grambling State University’s campus after someone was struck by gunfire during a shooting Thursday night.

According to the university, the shooting happened Thursday night at 10 p.m. between Pinchback and Douglass Halls. University police were immediately on the scene, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for students via the emergency alert system.

The victim injured was not a GSU student and they are expected to survive from their injuries.

“We are grateful that no students were injured during this incident,” says Grambling State President Rick Gallot.

“Campus safety is our first priority. We have taken immediate additional steps to protect our students. These enhanced measures include increased security, access control [mechanisms, stations, checkpoints, etc.], and the immediate implementation of a 10 p.m. curfew until further notice.”

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police at (318) 274-2222. Students in need of counseling services may contact the University Counseling Center at (318) 274-3277.