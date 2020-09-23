Secretary of State blames website delay on ‘maintenance’ issue; Draws criticism

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Screenshots from Tuesday night shows the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website was down for a period of time during a day where Americans are urged to register to vote.

On Monday, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin released a statement on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website addressing the issue.

“It was an unfortunate error” and he is taking full responsibility for what happened, Ardoin said in a statement.

Royce Duplessis, state representative of District 93, says otherwise.

“There really is no excuse and there is no way to defend the fact that the website was working fine, but the portal to register to vote was not,” Duplessis said. “It’s indefensible, it’s disgraceful and I think it’s a shame.”

A reminder was posted on Ardoin’s Twitter page on Monday encouraging citizens to participate in voter registration week.

Statement from Secretary Ardoin regarding website maintenance: https://t.co/CJJI0vR4P2 pic.twitter.com/7Ns9s9EVDR — La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) September 23, 2020

The post included a link directing followers to the webpage, which was not active. Duplessis says he believes this was intentional.

“It’s the secretary of state’s job to ensure that everyone has accessibility to be able to register and then to be able to ultimately vote,” Duplessis said.

The state representative says this is a reflection of the climate we are in nationally and statewide.

“Partisanship and power has taken over principle and just following rules and basic rules and decency and fundamental rules of democracy,” he said.