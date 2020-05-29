Second line send-off for sailors helping with COVID-19 efforts at Baton Rouge General Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – Baton Rouge General Mid City had a second line Friday for sailors who have been stationed at the hospital.

The 104 Navy medical staff worked alongside Baton Rouge General staff since mid-April as part of the state’s response to COVID-19.

The sailors are from Expeditionary Medical Facility-M based in Jacksonville, Fla. They helped staff two new 30-bed units and integrated with the Intensive Care Unit.

Since re-opening its first acute care unit on April 3, BRG Mid City has discharged 300 COVID survivors. Together, the BRG team and Navy team has cared for more than 600 COVID patients between both BRG locations.