LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Second Harvest Food Bank and the Red Cross are working to provide emergency assistance to support recovery after devastating tornadoes touched down across South Louisiana.

Second Harvest Food Bank is working with the state, local officials, ad the community to provide water, food, snacks, cleaning supplies, and more to support the recovery.

“Second Harvest Food Bank has a long history of responding to the needs of communities when disaster strikes,” said the President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank Natalie Jayroe. “Our staff and trucks are ready to respond to ensure that families have what they need to begin the recovery process.”

Second Harvest Food Bank is accepting donations of non-perishable foods, as well as cleaning supplies. Donations can be delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank located at 215 East Pinhook in Lafayette, Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“South Louisiana is resilient, and our residents have a heart for helping those among us who are facing adversity,” said Regional Director Paul Scelfo. “Together, Second Harvest and our community partners in the impacted communities will ensure that families have the food and supplies needed during this challenging time.”

Along with this, the Red Cross has teams mobilizing across multiple locations in Louisiana to assess the extent of damage and needs. Here are some tips they have provided:

After a tornado:

Return to your neighborhood only when officials say it is safe to do so.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites.

Check the outside of your home before entering (look for loose power lines, broken gas lines, foundation cracks, missing support beams).

Leave children with a relative or friend while conducting the first inspection of your home.

If power lines are down outside your home, don’t step in puddles or standing water and report them immediately.

If you smell gas or hear a hissing noise, leave the property and call the fire department.

If your power is out:

Use flashlights, not candles.

don’t drive unless necessary, traffic lights will be out and roads can be congested.

Turn off and unplug appliances, equipment, and electronics.

Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

If you are using a generator:

Keep it dry and do not use it in wet conditions.

Never use a generator, grill, or camp stove inside a home, garage, or basement. Keep the equipment outside and away from doors, windows, and vents.

Operate the generator on a dry surface under an open canopy-like structure and do not touch a generator with wet hands.

Plug appliances into a generator and never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

If you are in need of help, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, and to donate to Disaster Relief, visit redcross.org.

To donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, visit no-hunger.com.