WATCH LIVE: Second day of protests underway in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A protest is underway for a second day in a row in Shreveport in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and to demand accountability from the Shreveport Police Department in addressing discriminatory practices and the use of excessive use of force.

Protesters have gathered outside SPD headquarters, where organizers are laying out their demands for the city and the police department. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Hundreds of protesters turned out Sunday for a Black Lives Matter march to the Caddo courthouse, carrying signs and chanted slogans demanding police be held accountable for the deaths of people of color at the hands of law enforcement. Speakers on the courthouse steps called for protests to remain peaceful, but vowed 45 days of sustained action.

Protests over Floyd’s death have spread around the United States as his case renewed anger over others involving African Americans, police, and race relations.

In Shreveport, an investigation is underway into comments about the case made on social media by an SPD officer. Mayor Adrian Perkins and police chief Ben Raymond addressed both Floyd’s death and the investigation involving the officer on Thursday, urging patience with the process and denouncing the actions of the Minneapolis officers.

In addition to plans for town hall meetings to provide an opportunity for citizens and police officers to discuss national and local events that prompt investigations into law enforcement practices, policies, and procedures, Perkins also announced that he is creating a 22 member Commission on Race and Cultural Diversity, which will begin work in June on how to build trust between SPD and the community of color.