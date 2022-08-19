NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the United States Coast Guard announced that they are searching for a boater who went missing on Thursday evening. According to the Coast Guard, 59-year-old Lawrence Kennedy was last seen wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button-up shirt.

Reports show that Kennedy was last seen in the water without a life jacket near mile marker 21 near the Houma Navigation Canal. Watchstanders said that they received a call around 7:30 p.m. from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office reporting that a man was overboard.

Law enforcement is still investigating the incident and looking for the missing man. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Command Center at (504) 365-2200.