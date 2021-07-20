Search for missing toddler in Jean Lafitte National Park goes into night six

Louisiana

Pumps arrive as search continues for Ellis Baudean

MARRERO, La. — Six days ago, 4-year-old Ellis Baudean fell into the swamp waters at Jean Lafitte National Park, while walking with his mother.

On Monday, Joseph Lopinto, Jefferson Parish Sheriff, announced the construction of an environmentally safe dam, to assist with draining the canal, in hopes of finding the missing boy.

The daytime hours of Tuesday were spent building the clay dam and installing the various pumps.

Park Services and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were on-site to monitor operations.

Sheriff Lopinto said at this time, they don’t know how long the process will take to build the dam and drain the canal.

Investigators currently do not believe that foul play was involved.

