Search for escaped inmate expands beyond Louisiana

Shwilliam Cheevis

(Photo: Dixon Correctional Institute)

JACKSON, La. (AP) — Louisiana prison officials say they believe a man who escaped from a Jackson prison on Thursday may have left the state. A search for Shwilliam Cheevis in the Baton Rouge area has been expanded.

Officials say the 23-year-old Cheevis broke out of the Dixon Correctional Institute in East Feliciana Parish.

Cheevis is serving 15 years for aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was also on two years of probation after being convicted in Caddo Parish for illegally using a weapon.