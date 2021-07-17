Search for 4-year old boy who fell into swamp in Jean Lafitte national park goes from rescue to recovery

(WGNO) With boats and dogs, the search is on at the Jean Lafitte barataria preserve for 4-year old Ellis Baudean, who fell into the water at the Twin Canals around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

JPSO authorities say in addition to the dogs, divers are in the water all trying to find Ellis and they’re using the best available sonar equipment.

Marrero native, Brock Bernard got word of the search, so he came here to help.

“I just brought out my kayak, myself, my eyes, give it my best shot.”

“It’s very sad. I have a two year old at the house, I couldn’t even imagine.