LULING, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday morning, a suspect led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Jermie Mccurley.

The incident began at St. Charles Parish Hospital which is located at 1057 Paul Maillard Rd.

SCPSO received a call a little before 3 a.m. about a stolen ambulance.

The suspect was originally taken to the hospital in an Acadian Ambulance.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was there to “receive medical service.”

While emergency workers were prepping to unload the suspect, Mccurley gained access to the driver’s seat and fled.

There is no word on whether the emergency officials were able to exit the ambulance prior to the suspect fleeing the scene.

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office spotted the ambulance on Hwy 90 near Interstate 310.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspect did not pull over.

The suspect continued to travel on Interstate 310 north.

SCPSO decided to end their pursuit “in order to prevent any erratic driving from the suspect.”

The sheriff’s office found out soon after that the chase had ended with the capture of the suspect.