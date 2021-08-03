Scotts and Olympic champion Jennie Finch rebuild ballfield devastated by Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Olympic softball champion Jennie Finch, partnered with Scotts and Major League Baseball.

The trio helped to refurbish a youth softball field in Lake Charles after it was devastated by Hurricane Laura.

“There’s been so much destruction and devastation and I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a little bit of joy and positive light into the community,” Finch told FOX 44.

Last year’s hurricanes significantly damaged College Oak Softball Complex. As a show of appreciation for Finch’s work as a Scotts program ambassador through the years, the company decided to surprise her with the announcement that a field would be refurbished so close to home.

Jennie Finch speaks at College Oak Softball Complex during the new reveal. (July 17, 2021)

College Oak is an all girls softball complex where Finch’s daughter first played organized tee-ball. “It’s a little gem in the community,” said Finch. “The concession stand is amazing. It’s just so amazing to see on Saturday mornings, the whole town coming together and playing and kids just having fun and enjoying and that’s what its all about.”

Finch, a native of California, now calls Calcasieu Parish home. She married former MLB player and Sulphur native, Casey Daigle in 2005. The couple have three children together.

The newly renovated ballfield is presented to youth softball players in Lake Charles, LA. (July 27,2021)

“The community is resilient. We love where we live,” Finch told FOX 44. “It was just extra special and I’m so thankful for Scotts and MLB investing in our youth and creating a safe place and just giving the field an uplift, a face lift I guess you could call it, and these young girls just knowing that people care and people are watching.”

As part of the refurbishment, Scotts leveled off the field, added new dirt and sod, new bases and a pitcher’s mound, home plate and batter’s box.

College Oak softball complex, in Lake Charles, was devastated by Hurricane Laura in 2020.

Now in its sixth installment, the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program gifts modern, safe fields to underserved communities and organizations in need. As of April 2021, the field refurbishment program has renovated more than 25 fields in 15 states, providing nearly $2 million in support.

If you are interested in submitting a grant application for your organization, visit MLB.com/scottsfield to learn more.