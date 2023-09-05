SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott officials are asking for the publics assistance in identifying a stolen vehicle.

On Monday Aug. 21, a dark colored sedan arrived at the victims residence in the 800 block of

Westgate Road Scott, LA and parked near the victims grey Ford F-250. The sedan drove away to a nearby street and a female walked back over to the truck, entered it and drove away.

Stolen vehicle Suspect dark sedan

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female subject, dark sedan (unknown temporary tag in rear window) and/or the location of the stolen vehicle is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

All callers will remain anonymous.