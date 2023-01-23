The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to upcoming severe weather.

Parishes that are having half days are:

-Jeff Davis Parish at various times (individual schools will release dismissal schedules)

-Calcasieu Parish at 11:45 a.m.

-Evangeline Parish at 11 a.m.

-Acadia Parish at 11:30 a.m.

-St. Martin Parish at noon

-Vermilion Parish High Schools and Middle Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Elementary schools will dismiss at 2 pm as well as all schools in Gueydan will dismiss at 2 pm.

School parishes closing are:

-Iberia Parish (including Epiphany Day School)

The school schedule will not change for Lafayette Parish. There will be no after school activities, including after school care, tutoring, and athletics. Students must ride a bus home or be picked up in the car rider line. Please have a contingency plan available for your family in the event school must dismiss early.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter and Lafayette Renaissance Charter will stay on a normal school schedule. After school activities and child care will be cancelled on Jan. 24.

The list will be updated as more school parishes announce closures.