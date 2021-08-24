School shooting threats on social media land 2 Caddo Parish students behind bars

Raybon Cole Marter, 18, is charged with terrorizing after Caddo Parish deputies say he threatened to carry out a school shooting at Southwood High on Snapchat. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two high school students in Caddo Parish have been charged after deputies say they made threatening messages that “alluded to gun violence” on social media.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy who attends Woodlawn Leadership Academy was arrested Tuesday morning after he posted a picture of himself on Instagram placing a gun in a backpack and then another photo of himself walking onto campus with the backpack.

The student was stopped by officials once he arrived at school. CPSO says while officials searched the boy’s backpack, they found a loaded nine mm handgun and an extended magazine.

The 15-year-old boy was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center and charged with carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property and terrorizing.

Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was also arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting at Southwood High School, which is where he attends.

Deputies say Marter shared the violent message on Snapchat, and he was taken into custody on the campus. Authorities did not find any weapons in Marter’s possession.

Marter is charged with terrorizing and he was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.