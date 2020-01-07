Live Now
School bus catches on fire in LaSalle Parish, no children on board

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: The Jena Times

JENA, La. — Early this morning, a school bus for the LaSalle Parish School System caught fire and has been declared a total loss. Thankfully, no students had been picked up before the bus went up in flames.

According to a Facebook post by The Jena Times, instruments on the bus started showing abnormal readings and then shortly after flames could be seen coming from the bus.

The driver, Kaye Huffman, pulled the bus over across from Nebo Elementary School and called the fire department.

According to the LPSB Transportation Supervisor Glen Joiner, the bus was just over a year old.

