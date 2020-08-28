SCAM ALERT: Officials in Louisiana warn locals of FEMA imposters

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- The Beaugard Sheriff Department is warning locals to be aware of individuals posing as FEMA.

These impostors are offering help to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Laura, but in turn are requiring a large amount of money upfront before providing their services, according to BPSO.

“Please be aware that during times like we are experiencing now that there will be people like this looking to take advantage of you or others in your family,” said BPSO in a Facebook post. “We also encourage looking out for senior members in your families because they are popular targets for these types of individuals looking to take advantage.”

If anyone has more information on these individuals they are asked to contact BPSO.