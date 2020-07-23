COVID-19 daily updates

SCAM ALERT: LPSO warning about Netflix e-mail scam

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – If you see anything resembling what you see in the attached e-mail, delete it.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a new way that scammers are trying to take your personal information.

This message was disseminated to the public:

A new email scam is seeking to steal personal information from Netflix subscribers. The phony email may contain typographical and punctuation errors but links to a page that looks real.

If you are looking for information on how to spot the difference between a real and fake e-mail from Netflix, visit here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar