Senate acquits Trump on impeachment charges, rejecting calls for removal
Scaffolding collapses near Riverwalk entrance in high winds, one injured

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WWL)— A large section of scaffolding being used near the construction of the Four Seasons hotel in New Orleans CBD collapsed Wednesday as a series of strong storms passed through, producing hail and high winds. 

New Orleans EMS said one person was taken from the site with minor injuries. 

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said the scaffolding was part of a pedestrian walkway alongside the construction. 

“This was scaffolding, it had nothing to do with the building,” Arnold said.

The scaffolding appeared to land on top of a half dozen cars, though it did not appear that anyone was trapped inside of the vehicles, nor was the damage severe, though it may take some work to get the cars out from under the scaffolding. 

The City of New Orleans said the area of Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard was the area of the incident. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The city of New Orleans, along with several surrounding parishes, were under severe thunderstorm warnings early afternoon. More than 4,000 buildings in Orleans were without power at one point. 


