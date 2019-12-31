1  of  2
Sanity hearing set for February for three charged in neglect case

Louisiana
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB)- A sanity contradictory hearing is set for Feb. 10 for three people charged with the murder of a young woman with cerebral palsy back in Nov. 2018 in the Plainview area.

Karen Harrison, 47, Glen Maricle, 55, and Marilyn Maricle, 52, are facing charges of second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder, cruelty to the infirm, and cruelty to juveniles.

Harrison’s daughter, Cyra Harrison, 25, died due to what Rapides Parish investigators called extreme neglect.

During the investigation, Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton says his deputies have “never witnessed a scene of neglect as bad as this one.”

The three suspects will be evaluated by Dr. Jessica Boudreaux and Dr. Michael Gallagher to determine their competency.

Harrison and the Maricles are being represented by public defenders. The case is being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva. Judge Chris Hazel is overseeing the hearing.

