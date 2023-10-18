CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Sam Houston High School will be closed Monday, Oct. 23 for students and faculty to be able to go to Kamryn Harmon’s funeral, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
The school will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 24.
