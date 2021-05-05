Salvage crews begin removing fuel from Seacor Power

The SEACOR Eagle is staged with gear near the SEACOR Power May 3, 2021 off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The vessel is being used as stable platform to assist in salvage and pollution prevention operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan Freeman)

HOUMA, La (KLFY) — Salvage crews started removing fuel from the Seacor Power’s fuel tanks on Monday, after spending the weekend familiarizing with equipment, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District.

Approximately seven to eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon, La, salvage crews are beginning their efforts of removing fuel from the Seacor Power, which capsized more than three weeks ago.

The crews are using a method called hot tapping, which allows for drilling into the fuel tanks and making a hose connection without ruining the integrity of the tank or causing pollution impacts. Divers are performing this process above and below the water, connected to an air hose.

The Coast Guard stated in the release that it is imperative for mariners in the area to respect the one-mile safety zone during these evolutions.

Weather is key to a safe evolution, and if weather conditions exceed approximately 15 mph winds, four-foot seas, and the current is faster than 1.25 mph, work will cease until there are safer conditions.