NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints have made their third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Texas Christian’s Kendre Miller in the third round.

The 71st overall pick comes soon after the Saints selected the defense-heavy Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee with the 40th and 29th overall picks, respectively.

The 20-year-old comes to the Saints after three seasons with the Horned Frogs, where he achieved a team-best 1,399 yards and was ranked first nationally among active Power 5 players . His honors include First-Team All-Big 12 in 2022 and AP First-Team All-Big 12 in his final season.

UP NEXT FOR THE SAINTS

The selection concludes the Saint’s second and third-round draft picks. New Orleans has several more picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft, with rounds 4-7 set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday:

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165 (acquired from Philadelphia)

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory selection)

