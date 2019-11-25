Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saenger Theatre reopening set for Dec. 11 after Hard Rock collapse

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

The theater has been closed off to customers since Oct. 12.

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WWL-TV) — The Saenger Theatre will officially reopen just in time for the holidays.

After being shut down since the Hard Rock hotel construction site collapsed on Oct. 12, the Saenger Theatre will reopen nearly two months later on Dec. 11.

Magician Criss Angel will perform on the opening night as part of his “The Mindfreak Unplugged” tour.

“We are grateful to the New Orleans community for their patience and understanding as we worked through the temporary closures due to the Hard Rock Hotel collapse,” Saenger Theatre General Manager David Skinner said. 

The Saenger Theatre was closed after the hotel construction site across the street partially collapsed, punching a hole in the theater’s roof. Three construction workers were killed in the collapse.

An evacuation zone was established around the site due to two unstable cranes looming over the disaster site.

Eight days later they knocked down the cranes, but parts of one crane remain hanging over the hotel site. That crane was stabilized against the site on Friday, Nov. 22, allowing more nearby businesses to reopen.

A covered walkway will be constructed to allow Saenger patrons to safely enter the theater.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, the New Orleans Building Corporation extends our gratitude and thanks to Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the entire City of New Orleans public safety team for their hard work and leadership throughout every phase of the collapse and the aftermath,” said Cynthia Connick, chief executive officer of New Orleans Building Corporation. “During the entire process, they remained communicative, collaborative, and supportive. Thank you for working hard and diligently in protecting the building, finding the past and current productions a temporary home at Mahalia Jackson Theater, and doing everything to ensure that the theater is safe to reoccupy.”

The Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site is set to be demolished in early January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories