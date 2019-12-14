Live Now
Sabine Parish man, wife formally charged with raping children

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A Sabine Parish grand jury met Dec. 12 and indicted 31-year-olds Dustin Lee Crow and Samantha Crow, both of the 100 block of Manshack Drive in Noble, him on six counts of first-degree rape of children and her on three counts, Sabine District Attorney Don Burkett's office reports.

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man and his wife have been in jail for 4.5 months on charges that they raped and sexually battered children and produced and possessed child pornography.

Now the 31-year-old Louisiana residents are formally charged with multiple counts of first-degree rape.

A Sabine Parish grand jury met Dec. 12 and indicted Dustin Lee Crow and Samantha Crow, both of the 100 block of Manshack Drive in Noble, him on six counts and her on three, Sabine District Attorney Don Burkett’s office reports.

Those charges along with charges of sexual abuse of children will be prosecuted in Sabine Parish, the district attorney said.

The Crows will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Sabine Courthouse in Many.

The couple also face child pornography charges that will be tried in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.

Agents with the Louisiana attorney general’s office arrested the Crows at their home July 31.

He was arrested on:

  • 106 counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,
  • 11 counts of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,
  • 8 counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,
  • 2 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles,
  • 1 count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, and,
  • 1 count of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13.

At the same time, authorities arrested her on:

  • 2 counts of first-degree rape of juveniles under the age of 13,
  • 1 count of producing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13,
  • 1 count of distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, and,
  • 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

Later, investigators discovered another victim.

That led to additional charges being filed Sept. 6 against Dustin Lee Crow. Those include:

  • 3 counts of first-degree rape,
  • 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and,
  • 1 count of sexual battery of a juvenile.

All seven of those charges also involved juveniles under the age of 13.

The Crows have have remained in the Sabine Parish Detention Center since their initial arrests.

No bond has been set.

