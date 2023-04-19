All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 17, 2023, shortly before 9 PM, officers of the Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at the Annex of Ruston apartment complex on West Line Avenue. According to the Ruston Daily Leader, officers were advised that a security guard heard multiple gunshots, and two males were reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Reports also mentioned that one of the shots landed between the panes of a double-paned window at Louisiana Tech University’s Pearce Commons Apartments. Officials confirmed that several shell casings were located on the property of The Annex of Ruston.

Police went on to question one male about the shooting, but he was released. If you have information about the incident, contact the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141.