Ruston man arrested, accused of firing gun inside convenience store

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — A Ruston man has been arrested after Monroe Police say he fired a gun at a person inside of a Monroe convenience store.

According to arrest reports, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the Quick & Easy #2 convenience store in the 500 block of Winnsboro Road after reports of a shooting on Monday night.

When officers arrived, a witness stated that 23-year-old Mohammed Husein pulled a gun during an argument and then shot at the victim.

Video footage of the incident showed Husein shooting the gun at the victim inside of the store.

Police say Husein was then arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond has not been set at this time.

