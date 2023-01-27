RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) has arrested a man in connection to child pornography distribution.

Caleb Stephens, 35, of Alexandria, was arrested by RPSO after police released complaints of child pornography distribution.

Police executed a search warrant and identified Stephens as a suspect.

RPSO got a search warrant for Stephens’ residence and charged him with over 100 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles (Victim Under Age of 13).

On Jan. 17, Stephens was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was later released on a $110,000.00 bond.