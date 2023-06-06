LOUISIANA (KLFY) – In a joint investigation with the officer of the Attorney General, The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with distribution of child pornography.
David Roberts, 27, was arrested by The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after evidence was found of Roberts distributing child pornography involving a child under the age of 13.
RPSO’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit got a warrant to search Roberts’ residence, where they located evidence that supported the distribution allegations.
Roberts was arrested in reference to 506 counts of pornography involving a juvenile.
He was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.
Roberts is being held on a $70,400 bond.