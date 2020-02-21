Live Now
RPSO: Alexandria man arrested on 1st degree rape charge, alleged victim 4 years old

Louisiana

by: KLFY Staff

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY)- A 23-year-old Alexandria man faces charges a first degree charge involving a child victim.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 20, 2020, deputies were called to a home in the Tioga area in reference to an alleged rape involving a 4-year-old victim.

Detectives interviewed witnesses while crime scene investigators processed the scene for evidence, the sheriff’s office said. 

Garrett Sillavan was identified as the suspect from witness interviews and exams of the victim at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center.

Sillavan was taken into custody without incident. He is being held in lieu of posting a $500,000.00 bond.

