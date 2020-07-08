Rouses grocery delivery entering drone testing phase in fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFB) – Welcome to the future! Or at least that’s what one grocery store chain hopes to say in the later half of 2020.

Rouses Market announced Wednesday, July 8 it plans to begin testing an unmanned grocery delivery pilot in the fall.

“Drone delivery offers the fastest, safest delivery store to door,” says CEO Donny Rouse.

The family-owned grocery chain has 64 stores located on the Gulf Coast, including locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, and already provides personal shopping.

The addition of the drone delivery, however, could improve that process and the customer experience.

“We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less,” Rouse says. “Plus it’s more cost efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money.”

The testing will happen in Mobile, Alabama and is being made possible through a partnership with Deuce Drone. The company is devoted to e-commerce fulfillment by providing last-mile delivery solutions.

“We’re excited to partner with Rouses Markets and work together to alter the landscape of home delivery,” says Rhett Ross, CEO of Deuce Drone.

Not only does this save the store and the consumer money, but it also helps Mother Nature.

“Instead of using gas-guzzling trucks that have to weave in and out traffic and struggle to find parking, why not use drones to deliver packages directly to consumers? Bypassing traffic congestion and other obstacles, drone delivery is quick, affordable, and energy-efficient,” states the company’s website.

When will you start to have your groceries delivered by a drone? Not sure yet, but we’ll certainly let you know as soon as a launch date is announced.