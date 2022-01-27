METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this is a juicy story.

Rouses Markets and Sunkist Growers teamed up to earn a Guinness World Record.

This record for the largest display of citrus fruits was set in Louisiana at Rouses Markets #33 in Metairie.

















Images courtesy of Rouses Markets

“Shipped directly from California’s citrus groves, the display features over 40,000 pounds of fresh Sunkist Navel, Blood and Cara Cara oranges, as well as Sunkist California mandarins, lemons, grapefruit, and Minneola tangelos,” according to Rouses Markets.

It took eight hours to set up the citrus grove scene.

So how many pieces of citrus were used in this display?

According to Rouses Markets, “the record-breaking display had over 100,000 individual pieces of citrus.”

This is not the first time that Rouses Markets has achieved a Guinness World Record.

Rouses Markets holds the Guinness World Record for the largest display of artichokes and avocados.

This is the first time that Sunkist Growers has set a Guinness World Record.