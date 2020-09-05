Ronnie Williams Jr. becomes Natchitoches first African-American Mayor

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) – The oldest town in Louisiana now has it’s first African-American Mayor.

Ronnie Williams Jr. was inaugurated at the Natchitoches Riverbank Stage. The event was packed with family, friends, and supporters.

The inauguration was supposed to happen last week but was postponed due to Hurricane Laura.

His father introduced him to the stage during the event. Clerk of Court David Stamey administered the oath of office.

Mayor Williams won the race by only four percent of the vote.

He’s a lifelong resident of the city and says he never thought he would become Mayor.

“I never thought this would be my path,” Mayor Williams said. “God has a way to work things out.”