BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Alvin Porterie, Jr., age 51, of Port Allen, was recently sentenced to 15 years behind bars by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick.

After submitting a guilty plea, Porterie, Jr., was convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the United States Department of Justice, “on December 8, 2020, a

Louisiana State Police trooper conducted a routine roadside welfare check on an apparently

disabled vehicle in the median on Airline Highway, near Siegen Lane, in Baton Rouge.”

Two men were by the vehicle when the trooper arrived at the scene.

DOJ says, “Porterie and another man were attempting to change the rear tire on the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Prior to the tire being fixed, the trooper was alerted to the fact that the vehicle at the scene had been reported stolen.

The Port Allen man was then questioned and subsequently “admitted to being in possession of a firearm, which was recovered from the vehicle, and to being a convicted felon,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

The Department of Justice considers Porterie a career criminal.

Prior convictions for the 51-year-old include aggravated battery and distribution of cocaine.

After the completion of 180 months in jail, the Port Allen man will also have to be under supervised release for three years.

The Louisiana State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contributed to this investigation.